Local shelter reminds people to include pets in emergency plans

June is pet preparedness month, and the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA is reminding people to make sure your pets will be safe and taken care of in the event of an emergency.

When making emergency plans for yourself, you should also make plans and back up plans for your pet. The shelter says it is a good idea to prepare an emergency kit with extra food and water, medication and identification. Let friends or family know where the kit is located in case you are unable to access it yourself.

They also say you should reach out to your vet to help you plan.

"They can give you veterinary numbers of other vets in the area that you would have to evacuate to, so you know that information," Tiffany Corbin, the marketing and fundraising coordinator for the RHSPCA said. "They could also talk with you about micro-chipping your pet, which is super important, and keeping that information up to date."

Corbin says it is important to stay informed and be aware of when bad weather may be coming to the area, so you can be ready.