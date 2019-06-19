Local NAACP chapter celebrates Juneteenth in Bridgewater

People in the valley and across the U.S. celebrated Juneteenth on Wednesday.

June 19, 1865, is marked as the official ending of slavery in the U.S. after Union General Gordon Granger arrived in Texas to announce the Civil War had ended and the remaining enslaved people could be free.

This came two years after President Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation. There are a couple different stories about why people were not informed until June 19, 1865.

The Harrisonburg-Rockingham County NAACP hosted the annual Juneteenth celebration in Wildwood Park in Bridgewater from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

They had some entertainment, homemade food and fellowship, and a few people spoke on the history of Juneteenth.

"To them, the Fourth of July is their day," said Elaine Blakey, chairperson of the event and member of the Harrisonburg-Rockingham County NAACP, "to us, we also celebrate the Fourth of July, but we also celebrate Juneteenth because it was freedom for us."