Jury acquits Virginia mother in hot-car death of infant son

A jury has acquitted a Virginia woman of involuntary manslaughter in the hot car death of her 6-month-old son.

On Thursday, the jury in Greensville County found that Blondia Curry was not criminally negligent in the August 2018 death of Dameer Curry.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Judge W. Allan Sharrett threw out a companion charge of child neglect after ruling there was no evidence that Curry's conduct was willful.

Curry's lawyer said a combination of events resulted in Curry forgetting that her son was still strapped into his child's seat in her car when she reported to her second job as an assistant manager at Domino's Pizza.

The single mother from Emporia had just spent several days in the hospital with her daughter, who had collapsed suddenly from diabetes.

"If I could give my baby the breath out of my body, I would," she told local media in 2018. "I went to work and I just forgot to drop Dameer off. I forgot all about it. I was so overwhelmed."

She said the woman who was supposed to watch 6-month-old Dameer cancelled, and that threw off her routine.

"I got to work at 4:02 p.m., and it never crossed my mind until I got off," Curry said. "I got back in the car and said I need to go pick Dameer up first and I realized never dropped him off. I just reached in the back and felt back there and he was back there in the seat. He was burning up."

Police said the boy spent five hours inside the hot car.

"He was asleep, so I didn't hear him or anything. I just pray to God it all happened in his sleep," Curry said. "I pray he never woke up or anything. Everybody is asking why and passing judgement, but I know I love all four of my children."

She said she already felt responsible for her child's death and hate from people online was constant as she tried to plan a funeral for her son.

"Everybody has so much to say, but I have to live with this for the rest of my life," Curry said. "Tomorrow, next week, everybody will forget about it, but I have to think about this every day. Every day."