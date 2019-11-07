Jury convicts couple of murder, neglect in toddler death

A jury has convicted a West Virginia couple of murder and neglect in the death of their toddler, who appeared to have been starved to death.

The Bluefield Daily Telegraph reports Mercer County jurors deliberated for more than an hour Wednesday before returning the verdict for Christy Moore and Corey Moore. They were charged in the death of 20-

month-old Jeremiah, who was malnourished and underweight when he died last November shortly after being taken to a hospital.

A doctor testified that the boy weighed only 14 pounds when he was brought to the emergency room.

Both parents testified that the toddler lost weight due to a cold and that they were giving him nutritional supplements.

Prosecutors said the murder charge stemmed from the parents refusing to provide necessary medical care.

