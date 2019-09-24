Just Love Coffee and Tea hopes to serve up more than warm drinks

There is a new coffee shop in downtown Harrisonburg located at 2 North Main Street, and it is not serving up an average cup of joe.

Just Love Coffee and Tea is located in Court Square in downtown Harrisonburg | Photo: WHSV

Just Love Coffee and Tea is the result of three churches that came together to help others.

Harrisonburg's RISE Faith Community, Otterbein United Methodist Church and Rockingham County's Vision of Hope Methodist Church are working on a program to help those who were recently in jail, or just down on their luck, to have a second chance at life.

"What is it that they're hoping for in their life, and what can we do to help them achieve some of the goals to get them there?" said Adam King, associate minister at RISE Faith Community.

All proceeds from the coffee shop will go toward helping the program and the coffee shop can serve as a place of work for those who need a job while they decide what steps are next in life.

"No one wants to hire someone who just came out of jail, and it's a lot easier if they've had a job since, and, or if they have someone who can give them a good reference, even," said King.

He said it has been a challenge for the churches because they do not have much business background, but they are making things work.

"They don't teach you how to run a coffee shop in seminary," King joked.

He said the goal of the shop is not just to help others, but to open a public space for the community to talk about issues in society.

Grant Serrels is the manager for the shop, and said he is very excited for the interactions the shop could make possible.

"Hope to see an impact of conversation and dialogue being exchanged more about restorative justice," said Serrels.

"Issues of fairness, equity, equality, second chances... bringing light to the issues of today and doing so in a public kind of space," said King.

Just Love Coffee and Tea is open Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

