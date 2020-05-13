'Just a stressful thing’: Some worry over reopening on Friday

Many are looking forward to phase one of Virginia’s plan to reopen to commence on Friday, but others still believe it’s too early.

One Dinwiddie woman worries that if the state opens too soon, there could be even more infections - but one main concern is for her husband who still has to go into the office every day.

“That’s just a stressful thing every day, knowing that he could contract it and not know it,” said the woman, who only wanted to go by “Ellen.”

Her husband works at Central State Hospital, and given his position, she says there are times where he may come into contact with infected people.

It is all part of the risk of working at a hospital, but for Ellen, it’s more stressful because her husband suffers from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

“He had to use his own vacation time, to take off for his own protection. He just couldn’t take that chance,” she said.

She worries if he catches the virus that he may not have any more time to take off, possibly putting his job at risk so they take as many precautions as possible.

“When he comes [home], he takes his shoes off at the door, he goes straight to the bathroom, his work clothes are taken off there, he’s taken a shower before he can even sit down on the couch,” she said.

This is why she thinks that Governor Ralph Northam’s phase one plan is happening too soon.

“I would say that he needs to step back and really rethink this. And him being a doctor, he needs to take another step back," she said.

She worries that opening too soon will only accelerate the spread again and she fears it’s only a matter of time before the virus ends up in their area.

“People from out here start rolling in from Colonial Heights, and they start opening the malls because that’s the closest city to us. It’s going to hit us, and you’re going to have these hot spots hit us everywhere," she added.

Central State Hospital did provide Ellen’s husband with two masks. The hospital said in a statement that they are dealing with less than a handful of cases: three staff members and one patient who have tested positive They add that among the many precautions taken at the hospital, all staff is tested twice a day for temperature and symptoms.