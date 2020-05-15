"Just as important as physical health:" Mental Health Awareness Month

Every May, as Mental Health Awareness Month is recognized, people are encouraged to break negative stigmas associated with mental health disorders.

Luanne Long, Ph.D., LPC, LMFT and clinical manager of Outpatient Behavioral Health at Sentara RMH, said caring for your physical health is just as important as caring for your mental health.

"It's no different from having cancer or diabetes or having a heart problem," Long said.

She said there is a difference in how younger and older generations address mental health. She said over the years, she's seen younger generations be more open to sharing when they are struggling, unlike older generations where there is a negative stigma.

"For older generations, [they say] suck it up, put your bootstraps on," Long said. "For my children and grandchildren's age, I'm really thankful that it's different."

Long said over the course of the pandemic, they've seen an increase of people reaching out to schedule telehealth counseling sessions. She said the first step for someone who is struggling is self-awareness.

"It takes a strong person to say, 'you know what, I can't do this by myself,'" Long said. "Counseling is not for the weak. Sitting down and saying, 'will you walk this journey with me,' whether it's my husband, my kids, my counselor."

She said the second thing do is to be kind to yourself.

"It's not going to take a day to turn yourself around," Long said. "We can either grow from it or buck against it."

Long said Sentara RMH provides many resources to people who are struggling with their mental health. She said their services include counseling, for individuals, children and couples, grief and bereavement, substance abuse, a partial hospitalization program, and testing and assessment.

She said they've offered telehealth services over the last few weeks, and will soft open with face to face sessions beginning next week.

