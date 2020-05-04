Justice Department sides with Virginia church over virus restrictions

UPDATE (3 p.m.):

In Governor Ralph Northam's COVID-19 briefing for May 4, a reporter asked for his response to the Justice Department siding with Lighthouse Fellowship Church in the church's lawsuit against Northam.

Rita Davis, Northam's counsel, acknowledged that the U.S. Department of Justice has filed a statement of interest on behalf of the church, but said the governor's authority was constitutional and she looks forward to the circuit court affirming that.

In response to a separate question about how Northam would respond to Virginians upset with his orders, claiming they were unconstitutional, the governor said all his administration's actions are based on the Constitution.

"My decisions are made to protect Virginians, to keep Virginians healthy and safe, and to prevent deaths," he said.

While he said he understands people are upset, he said he's not trying to punish people but making decisions based on the health and safety of millions of Virginians.

_________

The Justice Department has filed a statement of interest siding with a Virginia church suing the state’s governor over restrictions because of the coronavirus.

The filing was made Sunday in support of the Lighthouse Fellowship Church, which is in Chincoteague on the state's Eastern Shore.

The lawsuit alleges the church’s pastor, Kevin Wilson, was issued a criminal citation because he held a service with 16 people on April 5.

Authorities allege the church violated the state’s ban on gatherings of more than 10 people.

The Justice Department’s filing, citing the lawsuit, says the church had maintained social distancing and had extensive sanitizing of common surfaces. The church said attendees had to stay 6 feet apart and use hand sanitizer before entering the building.

The Justice Department says Virginia “cannot treat religious gatherings less favorably than other similar, secular gatherings.”

A judge had denied the church’s motion for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction on Friday.