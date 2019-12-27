Justice orders flags lowered for former lawmakers

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has ordered flags at the state Capitol lowered to half-staff on Friday and Saturday in remembrance of former Del. Sally Matz Susman and former Del. Kenneth Cameron Legg.

The Republican governor made the orders in a set of proclamations Friday. He said Susman and Legg died Monday. Susman was 89. Legg was 96.

Justice's proclamation said Susman was a Bluefield native who served in the House of Delegates from 1998 to 2004, then again from 2008 to 2010. She also was on the Raleigh County Board of Education and was a former president of the Raleigh County Democratic Women's Club.

Legg, a Navy veteran who served during World War II, was in the House of Delegates between 1959 to 1960. He was also part of the West Virginia Education Association and was the executive director of the West Virginia School Personnel Association, according to the governor's proclamation.

