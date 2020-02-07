Justice pledges $1M in state funds to 2020 Census effort

Gov. Jim Justice says he's committed $1 million in state funds to encourage participation in the 2020 Census.

The Republican governor announced the effort at a press conference Thursday alongside Census officials who encouraged residents to apply for temporary jobs helping with the count.

An estimated 74% of West Virginians responded to the previous census in 2010. Justice said a lack of participation in the count has led to the state missing out on "tens and tens of millions of dollars" in federal grant funding.

The Census also determines how many representatives West Virginia has in the U.S. House of Representatives in the next decade.