Justice says revenue growth clears all-time state record

Gov. Jim Justice says West Virginia collected more revenue growth this fiscal year than any other year in state history.

The Republican governor announced in a news release Tuesday that general revenue growth hit $511 million in the fiscal year that ended Sunday.

That's more than one-and-a-half times the combined revenue growth for the entire decade of 2007 to 2017 for West Virginia.

“Our revenue numbers this year have been so special, it’s unbelievable,” Gov. Justice said. “We set a record almost every single month, and to see it all pay off with an all-time state record for revenue growth is so exciting for our people and our future. I’m incredibly proud and so happy for every single West Virginian.”

He says the figure is due to the state taking in high amounts of consumer sales, personal income, corporate net income and severance taxes. Growth in oil and natural gas sales, as well as "enhanced construction industry activities," contributed to the total.

“We’re working hard to make life better for all of our hard-working people,” Gov. Justice continued. “We’re bringing in more money and better jobs every day so our people can have an opportunity to build a great life for their family and live in paradise.”

According to the National Association of State Budget Officers, only five states in the nation reached double-digit revenue growth as of April 2019, with West Virginia’s 11.5 percent ranking second in the United States.

“I’ve said over and over, the people of West Virginia will not tolerate being dead last anymore,” Gov. Justice said. “We still have a lot of people to help and we will absolutely do that. But we’re getting there and today is a day to celebrate all of the good that we have going on in our growing economy.”