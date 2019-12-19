Justin Fairfax looking to make run for governor in 2021

Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax is looking to make a run for Virginia’s governor seat in 2021.

A spokesperson confirmed the announcement Fairfax made while speaking to a group of senior citizens at an event.

Fairfax was elected Lt. Gov. in Nov. 2017 before previously working as a federal prosecutor.

Earlier this year, Fairfax was accused of sexual assault by two women, one during 2004 at the Democratic National Convention in Boston and the other alleges she was attacked in 2000 while both were students at Duke University.

Fairfax has maintained he did nothing wrong ever since the allegations became public in February.

He has sued CBS, claiming they aired false information when the network interviewed his accusers, Meredith Watson and Vanessa Tyson.

Fairfax resigned from his law firm a few months after the allegations.

Both women have urged the Virginia General Assembly to hold hearings on their allegations, but Democratic legislative leaders have resisted. Fairfax said he would welcome an investigation by authorities.

Republicans throughout the year called for hearings on the sexual allegations against Fairfax, including calling to replace a special session on gun laws with a hearing on the allegations.