Juvenile dies, 2 injured in West Virginia house fire

A child died and two other people were injured in a West Virginia house fire, authorities said.

Flames had already engulfed the Preston County home and the roof had partially collapsed when firefighters arrived Thursday, news outlets reported.

Four people escaped the home by jumping from a second-story window, but one juvenile died, Albright Fire Chief Owen Evans told The Dominion Post. Two people were taken to a hospital for treatment, he said.

No further information was immediately released.