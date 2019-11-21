Juvenile facing charges for bomb threat called in to Harrisonburg daycare

Police say charges are pending against a juvenile after bomb threats were phoned in to a Harrisonburg daycare center on Wednesday.

According to the Harrisonburg Police Department, officers responded to a daycare center on Nov. 20 for a report of a bomb threat. Staff at the daycare told them they had been getting prank calls earlier in the day, and that the calls had escalated to one from a blocked number stating that there was a bomb in the building.

Staff at the daycare immediately got the children out of the building and called 911.

Police arrived on scene, with an explosive-detecting K9, and searched the building, finding no explosive devices inside.

Staff chose to send children home for the remainder of the day after the experience.

Investigators obtained the phone number that was the source of the threat and traced it back to a juvenile living in Rockingham County. The same number had been used for the prank calls the staff described from earlier in the day.

While police determined there was never a legitimate threat to the center, charges are pending against the juvenile.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact investigators at 540-437-2640. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call 540-574-5050 or text “HPD” plus a tip to CRIMES (274637).

