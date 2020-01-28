Juveniles charged for throwing rocks at cars on I-64 in West Virginia

Two juveniles are facing charges after police say they hid in the woods along Interstate 64 in part of West Virginia and threw rocks at passing cars.

Milton Police say it happened Friday and Saturday evenings in the eastbound lanes through their area.

Police say the rocks caused several thousand dollars worth of damage to at least five cars.

Police say they found a cellphone in a cleared out area in the woods, which officers used to identify and later track down the suspects.

If you believe you have also been a victim of similar vandalism, you should call Milton Police at 304-743-9211.

