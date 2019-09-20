K9 alerts Waynesboro Police to narcotics during traffic stop

Waynesboro Police reports that a K9 officer positively identified narcotics during a traffic stop on Thursday, leading to the arrest of a woman on drug distribution charges.

According to a press release, officers pulled over 56-year-old Sandra Michelle Wiseman of Crimora for a traffic stop near the intersection of Windsor Avenue and South Delphine Avenue. During the stop, officers say K9 Barkley alerted them to narcotics in the vehicle.

After a search, officers say they discovered methamphetamine, digital scales, packaging material, prescription Oxycodone tablets and other items consistent with narcotics distribution.

Police say Wiseman was taken into custody at the scene and is charged with charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with the intent to distribute a schedule II drug. She is currently being held at Middle River Regional Jail.

According to Waynesboro Police, K9 Barkley is a Springer Spaniel and is recognized by the Virginia Police K9 Association as one of only two “million dollar dogs” within the Commonwealth of Virginia. During K9 Barkley’s four year tenure with the Waynesboro Police Department, Det. Shaver and K9 Barkley have seized narcotics with a street value well in excess of $1,000,000.