K9 that brought down Shenandoah Valley poachers dies after battle with cancer

A K9 that helped bring poachers to justice in the Shenandoah Valley has died of cancer.

The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries announced on Tuesday that K9 Justice, a 9-year veteran of the department, passed away this week.

Justice, a 10-year-old Labrador retriever, joined the department as a K9 officer in 2011, partnered with Senior CPO Wayne Billhimer.

“Justice taught me lots of things in our time together, but one thing that stands out is perseverance,” Billhimer said. “Some of the hardest cases we did were older cases, so we didn’t start working the case until a few days after the crime. Justice would push through and never give up. The only time he would stop was when I would physically stop him and say, ‘We’re done.’ We tracked a suspect once and went seven miles. I was exhausted, but not once did Justice give up. He just kept going.”

Justice and Officer Bilhimer investigated hundreds of cases, from tracking down a Rockingham County man accused of spotlighting and finding a house full of drugs to tracking down a continuous turkey poacher in Shenandoah County over three miles through the mountains.

The seizures made in that poaching case are on display in the VDGIF lobby.

Justice and Billhimer worked together on evidence detection, suspect tracking, missing person searches, wildlife violation identification, and public outreach.

Together, they appeared at many events to do demonstrations of K9 work and educate the public about the DGIF.

“Justice would put on quite a show,” said Billhimer. “You could ask Justice what the limit on trout was, and he’d bark six times. That was a crowd favorite. When you said the word ‘bad guy,’ he’d bark. That helped our demos at schools and got a lot of attention. Justice knew his role in our demo really well.”

“As one of the first group of K9 officers, I’d say Justice set the example,” said Major Scott Naff, of the DGIF Conservation Police. “Justice and Wayne were mentors for newer handlers as the program developed.

Major Naff said Justice and Billhimer had a major impact on the public through their outreach efforts.

“Justice and Wayne were the face of the K9 program, especially in Western Virginia. Through Wayne’s initiative, Justice connected with more than three million people through the [popular 2018 Virginia Conservation Police] lip sync video,” said Major Scott Naff.

Justice retired from service on January 22 after he was diagnosed with cancer. Sr. Officer Billhimer and his wife, Molly, adopted Justice and care for him throughout his retirement and treatment.

"It’s hard to put into words, the bond we shared. He was part of my family,” said Billhimer. “He was truly my best friend, who I fortunately got to take to work with me.”

