KK Homes is supporting local businesses through community-wide bingo game

Starting on May 1, KK Homes is launching their #ValleyStrong Takeout Bingo game.

You can visit their website to download your bingo card. Throughout the month, all you have to do is visit any of the local restaurants that are listed on the bingo card and save your receipts.

Once you have visited five restaurants, or got "Bingo," you'll submit your receipts.

At the end of each week, KK Homes will draw a name from the list of bingo winners.

“Each week we’re going to give $100 worth of gift cards, and our goal is to support the local restaurants. So, what we’re doing is if you chose five restaurants to go to and give us receipts from, we’re going to try to give you gift cards to the restaurants that you did not visit,” KK Homes' Kathleen Kellett said.

Each person who gets bingo will also be entered to win a grand prize at the end of the month, which will be items bought from local retailers.

“We’re going to add some other cards because we know we didn’t cover all the restaurants, so what we’ll do is we’re going to do another one in June and then if we have more, we’ll continue with that because the restaurants are going to be recuperating for a while," Kellett said.

While the game does kick off on May 1st, Kellett said people can submit receipts they may have gotten starting April 1st.

Kellett said she has always supported local businesses, and thought now is a time where everyone needs to come together more than ever.

"I am a local business, and I've grown because of the community, and we're really appreciative of that. So, we're very, very loyal to the local community and helping other businesses," Kellett said.