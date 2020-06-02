Sen. Kaine proposes amendment to bar use of military force against peaceful protesters

On Tuesday, U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC), announced that he's planning to introduce an amendment to the Fiscal Year (FY) 2021 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

The amendment would.prevent the use of military force against American citizens exercising their first amendment rights.

The Armed Services Committee will take up the NDAA next week.

“The President is trying to turn the American military against American citizens who are peacefully protesting on domestic soil, which they have every right to do. I’m not going to stand for it,” Kaine said. “I never thought we would have to use the NDAA to make clear that the U.S. military shouldn’t be used as an agent of force against American citizens who are lawfully assembling. But as we take up the NDAA next week, I’m going to be pushing to ensure the President can’t treat the U.S. military as his personal palace guard to try to ward off peaceful protests.”