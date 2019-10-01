Sen. Kaine makes stops in Valley to talk about vaping, politics

On Tuesday, Senator Tim Kaine (D-Va.) made several stops in the Shenandoah Valley, stopping first at Waterman Elementary School for a round table about teen vaping.

Sen. Kaine and Senator Mitch McConnell (R-Ky) are co-sponsoring a bill, the Tobacco-Free Youth Act, that would raise the nationwide minimum age to buy tobacco and nicotine products to 21. Kaine said he's spoken with a lot of different people, but he hasn't spoken with students yet.

"I've realized this vaping and e-cigarette epidemic is such a problem," Kaine said. "Just raising the age to 21 isn't going to be enough, we have to do more."

In order to get ideas about what to do, Kaine held a roundtable with Harrisonburg High School students on the superintendent's Youth Advisory Council, as well as public health officials and members of the school board.

Students shared their thoughts about why teens begin vaping. Several mentioned the impact of social media, and how kids see it as cool to do. They also said being in a college town has an impact, since they see the older college students vaping and using e-cigarettes.

Students also spoke about the importance of understanding addiction, and making sure people understood they might be addicted to e-cigarettes.

"It helps me understand more when people come to me and talk to me," Alyse Kilby-Woodward, a senior at Harrisonburg High School said. "I think it gives me more insight on people's addictions and why people do it."

Being able to speak with the senator was an important experience for the students.

"Knowing that we had a major impact, or knowing that were able to even talk to someone who has the ability or possibility to have a major impact was, it was satisfying," Genesis Martinez, a sophomore at Harrisonburg High School, said.

The senator's next stop was at James Madison University, where he spoke with a government class. He talked about his path to becoming a politician, and answered questions from students.

They asked about everything from promoting democracy abroad, balancing constituent beliefs with his own, trade concerns and polarization in politics. One student said the opportunity to ask the senator questions is one they don't get often.

"To have that opportunity to get our views across, and to ask him important questions that we think impact us, are very very good for us to have that outlet," Alex Hazard, a freshman at JMU, said.

Kaine went on to speak with Valley Scholars before heading to a hemp farm in Port Republic.

