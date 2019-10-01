Senator Kaine visits Port Republic hemp farm

Senator Tim Kaine was in the Shenandoah Valley on Tuesday. He toured Riverhill Farms in Port Republic, hearing from hemp growers, advocates and investors.

Last year, Kaine helped pass a farm bill legalizing industrial hemp production. Tuesday, he got an in-person look at the budding industry and was focused on the next steps.

'We ought to be promoting this as a crop which can both be great for our farmers, but it has health and commercial benefits," Kaine told WHSV. "Why wouldn't Virginia want to be at the lead of a new industry?"

According to part owner Glenn Rodes, Riverhill Farms is now in its fourth season growing hemp.

"It was very difficult to get into an office and explain what was going on," Rodes said. "So I'm really excited that Senator Kaine came out to visit a farm and talked to actual growers to see what's happening on the grounds."

Earlier in the day, Kaine held a round table on youth vaping in Harrisonburg.