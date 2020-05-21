Kaizen Institute offers Valley businesses free services for opening back up

The Kaizen Institute is a global company that offers support to businesses and strives for continuous improvement.

Valley native Jesse Martin is the managing senior consultant for Kaizen Institute North America and he said that the company is opening up an office in Harrisonburg in the co-working space The Perch at Magpie in the city's downtown when it is able to re-open.

"The objective there is to give small startup companies access to global level consulting that maybe they otherwise wouldn't cross paths with," Martin said.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Kaizen Institute is offering free services to businesses in the Shenandoah Valley as they plan to re-open. He said they are offering a free session to help businesses apply Kaizen principles and develop a plan of action.

"To me it was not even a second of hesitation, right? This is just the way we do business in the Valley, right? We step up to the plate when the chips are down and we help each other when we can," Martin said.

Any business can reach out to Jesse by calling 540-820-1958 or email him at jmartin@kaizen.com. He said he will work with businesses on coming up with a structured approach to opening back up.

