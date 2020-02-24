Katherine Johnson, groundbreaking NASA mathematician, dies at 101

Pioneering black mathematician and West Virginia icon Katherine Johnson died Monday morning, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine announced on Twitter.

Archive photo of Katherine Johnson courtesy of NASA via the West Virginia Humanities Council

She was 101.

"Our NASA family is sad to learn the news that Katherine Johnson passed away this morning at 101 years old," Bridenstine wrote on Twitter. "She was an American hero and her pioneering legacy will never be forgotten."

Johnson was born in White Sulpher Springs, West Virginia. She was handpicked to be one of the first black students to attend graduate school at West Virginia University.

Johnson went on to lead a career at NASA where she made history as one of the so-called "computers" who calculated rocket trajectories and earth orbits by hand during NASA’s early years. Until 1958, Johnson and other black women worked in a racially segregated computing unit at what is now called Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia.

She made on-the-fly calculations for the Apollo 11 moon landing 50 years ago.

Johnson was portrayed in the movie "Hidden Figures," about black female aerospace workers.

In 2015, President Barack Obama awarded Johnson with America's highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

NASA Independent Verification and Validation Facility in Fairmont was renamed after Johnson in July.

