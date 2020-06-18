Water rescues reported in Pendleton, Grant counties

Some swift-moving water on the South Branch Potomac River led to at least two water rescues on Thursday night.

According to Captain Whetzel with the Petersburg Volunteer Fire Department, several agencies responded to calls for help in the water.

The first call for help came in around 3:15 p.m. after a kayaker floating in the Big Bend Campground area could not get out of his intended spot. Officials said, after a two-and-a-half-hour search which included a helicopter, the kayaker was located safely.

Shortly before 5:00 p.m., Whetzel said crews from several agencies, including Moorefield, Hampshire and Romney, assisted a person stuck on an island in the river in Grant County. The person was safely rescued.

Around 5:30 p.m., a caller indicated they had found a capsized canoe in the water. According to Whetzel, it is believed three people exited the canoe before it got loose and floated away, but crews are double-checking to make sure it's the same canoe.

According to WHSV's First Alert Storm Team, more than two and a half inches of rain have fallen in the Franklin area since midnight. That led to the National Weather Service issuing a flood warning for part of the country for much of the day.

The South Branch Potomac River will continue to rise above flood stage before receding.