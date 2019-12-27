Keeping your Ring security cameras from being compromised

After recent reports of Ring security cameras being hacked by strangers, users may think their safety and privacy is at risk.

Despite the hacked security cameras making headlines, that didn't stop them from being purchased as gifts this holiday season.

So what can Ring customers do to make their accounts less likely to be compromised?

Ring suggests changing the default username and password to something different from all your personal accounts to reduce the risk of a hacker reusing credentials compromised from another account.

Ivan Levchuk, an employee at Gadget Town in Harrisonburg, said this is the first step users should take.

"Changing the default password to something only you know," Levchuk said. "[Only you should know] the spelling, only you should know the phrase."

Passwords should include a mix of numbers, uppercase letters, lowercase letters, and long, non-dictionary based words or phrases. Avoid using sequential values in your passwords (123, abc, etc.).

Gadget Town also suggested Ring users enable a second password to create an extra layer of security.

"Two-factor authentication is an addition to your password, it's just a way to double check who you are and make sure it's who you say you are and not someone else trying to put in your password," Andrew Kilimnik, of Gadget Town, said.

The Amazon-owned company's last bit of advice for Ring security users is instead of sharing your login information with others, add them as a shared user through the app.

Ring recently posted that the reported hacking of cameras wasn't caused by intrusion of their systems or networks, but instead, hackers obtaining users' account credentials from a separate non-Ring service.