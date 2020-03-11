Kentucky governor urges churches to cancel services amid COVID-19 fears

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear held another press conference Wednesday morning to update the public on the state's response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Tuesday, Beshear urged nursing homes to put restrictions on visitation and Wednesday, Beshear recommended churches cancel services this week to prevent further spread of the disease.

The Kentucky governor has also suspended visitor access at all state prisons and is asking all school districts to prepare plans for a possible closure.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky currently stands at eight, including five cases in Harrison County, two cases in Fayette County, and one case in Jefferson County.

West Virginia has no confirmed cases at this point. In Virginia, there have been nine confirmed cases, each in northern, eastern, and central Virginia. All Virginia cases are believed to have been transmitted when the patients were abroad and not spread in any U.S. communities.

Patients infected in Kentucky range in age from 27 to 69. For most people, coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and that especially applies to people above the age of 60.