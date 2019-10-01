Kester holds press conference, questions Smith's loyalty to county

On Monday, Augusta County sheriff's candidate Neil Kester held a press conference addressing questions he said he's gotten about a lawsuit against Sheriff Donald Smith and allegations about Kester's involvement in bringing them to light.

The lawsuit was filed in Rockingham County Circuit Court in September. It alleges Sheriff Smith accepted calls from Felix Chujoy, who was incarcerated at the time, pending trial for alleged labor trafficking charges. The lawsuit alleges Chujoy used another inmate's pin number to make the calls. That inmate is suing both Sheriff Smith and Chujoy for damages.

During the press conference, Kester said people should be educated about the facts, and he believes transparency is important. Kester said he hadn't commented previously, because he didn't have all the facts. He said Monday was about bringing clarity to questions people have asked.

Kester said neither he, nor anyone he had authorized, was involved in bringing the accusations to light. Kester said he did not have anything to do with the advertisements regarding Sheriff Smith and human trafficking. He also said that he is not working with anyone at Nexus in any way.

Kester said earlier this month, he went to the courthouse to review the lawsuit filed against Sheriff Smith. The lawsuit says phone calls identify who is calling, but Sheriff Smith said he did not pay much attention to the beginning of the calls to know who it was. He said also the recordings are very hard to hear.

At the press conference, Kester said he thinks Sheriff Smith is deflecting responsibility for his actions and he questioned Smith's loyalty to the county. Kester also questioned the sheriff's continued contact with Chujoy.

"Clearly the two remain close friends, and my ultimate concern, and I feel the concern of every citizen of Augusta County, is where does Donald Smith's loyalty lie," Kester said.

Sheriff Smith said he takes his job very seriously.

"I do not take my job lightly," Smith said. "I would not jeopardize my career and my position for anybody."

Kester said he does not think Sheriff Smith has been honest with the public, but Smith said he's always been honest with both law enforcement and the people in Augusta County.

Kester said the comments were not meant to be mudslinging. He said he had based everything in the facts in the court documents, and the comments were meant to be investigatory, not derogatory.