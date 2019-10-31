Kester says he has priorities and plans for county, if elected

In less than a week, Augusta County residents will make their choice for the next sheriff in what's become a contentious election. Neil Kester hopes he'll be the voters' choice.

Kester said he has a set of seven initiatives he hopes to put in place, if elected.

"To have a detailed plan, ready to be put in place, shows the people that we're serious about it," Kester said. "It's going to happen."

Kester's priorities include addressing school safety, drugs, accreditation, trafficking and working more with local agencies. Kester said he also wants to address what he calls a "lack of service."

"Main reason I'm running is because I'm not impressed with what's been going on the last four years, and I think we can do much better," Kester said.

Kester said he plans to implement his plans at the beginning of his term if elected. He believes the community's trust in the office is gone, and he wants to work to bring it back.

However, Kester said he believes the radio ads and billboards attacking the sheriff have negatively impacted the race.

"These ads and these billboards, as I mentioned before in my press conference, to me they're below the belt, and they're uncalled for," Kester said.

He added he thinks the race should be more focused on what each man wants to do in the position.

"I want people to vote for the person based on their character, based on what they can do, what they can bring," Kester said.

As he has in the past, Kester said neither he nor anyone from his campaign is connected to the ads Smith calls a smear campaign or has authorized them.

