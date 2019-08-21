Local teacher "conquers" Mount St. Helens

The Fort Defiance teacher who hiked Mount St. Helens last week made it back to Augusta County after a 13-hour climb up and down the volcano.

Kevin Gallimore's personalized Stewart Middle School hiking boots he wore on his hike up Mt. St. Helens. | Credit: Kevin Gallimore

Kevin Gallimore said the trip was life changing, but he did run into some challenges.

"I had altitude sickness. I was getting really dizzy, really shaky, really weak and i was so tired," Gallimore said. "But I really, honestly kept thinking of my student here, my own kids."

Gallimore persevered and conquered the volcano: both themes for the year at Stewart Middle School.

"When I got to the top, it was pretty emotional, I admit. I laid down on the ground for about five minutes and just soaked it in," Gallimore said. "I laid there, I did spread the ashes of some family members."

Gallimore said he might not have made it to the top if it weren't for the kindness and encouragement he received along the way.

"That's what I've talked to my students about," Gallimore said. "That's truly the biggest thing I want to pass on is just that amazing little bit of kindness made a huge difference to me and how appreciative I am of that."

Gallimore said the climb gave him a new perspective and was excited to share that with his students.

"It's just been amazing. They're outpouring of kindness and just their curiosity that they've had about volcanoes and about traveling and about seeing the rest of the world has been really neat," Gallimore said.

He is already planning a trip for next year to go back to the same area to conquer other volcanoes and mountains there.