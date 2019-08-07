Kevin vs. the volcano

Kevin Gallimore, an art teacher at Stewart Middle School in Fort Defiance, is setting off this weekend to hike Mt. St. Helens in Washington.

Patch on Kevin Gallimore's backpack that he is taking with him on his hike up Mt. St. Helens. | Credit: WHSV

Kevin Gallimore has been teaching at S. Gordon Stewart Middle School for three years.

"Amazed at how awesome the students have been, how supportive and kind and good they've been to me," Gallimore said.

Students and teachers have been supporting Gallimore as he gets ready leave on Saturday to hike Mt. St. Helens.

"Mt. St. Helens erupted in 1980 when I was in high school, and I've always been fascinated with it, something I've always wanted to do," Gallimore said.

Gallimore did have to get special gear for his hike up Mt. St. Helens and with them, he feels confident he can make it up the volcano.

"Hiking boots, the right socks, insoles, so much equipment and everything needs to be really light weight and moisture repellent," Gallimore said.

Gallimore said he's been eating healthier, walking everyday and climbing the tallest mountains in Augusta County for the past four months to train for this hike.

Over the past few years, Gallimore has struggled with knee and back injuries, sickness and losing loved ones.

"I love volcanoes. I've always been fascinated with them," Gallimore said. "This is something I really want to do to kind of overcome and move on and be a better person, a better teacher, be healthier, be a good example for my students."

And so, he decided to hike Mt. St. Helens to honor those he lost and to set his life on a new track.

"It hit me one day that I had to make some big changes in my life," Gallimore said. "I had this big epiphany moment that I wanted to change, from nutrition to exercise to health."

And Stewart Middle School is showing their support for Gallimore by wearing bracelets that say conquer and persevere, two themes of the school year to encourage students that they too can overcome any obstacles in their lives.

"And I believe in those words greatly, and so, this kind of ties into that," Gallimore said. "I want to persevere through those issues, conquer Mt. St. Helens."

Gallimore will be heading up the volcano on Monday and returning back to school the following Thursday to share his journey, and he hopes it will encourage students to reach their own goals.