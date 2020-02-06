King angry at CBS promo of interview questions about Bryant

CBS’ Gayle King says she’s angry that her network promoted her interview with WNBA star Lisa Leslie with a video clip that focused on questions about a sexual assault charge against Kobe Bryant.

King posted a video on Twitter in the wake of a social media backlash against her questioning.

Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash last month, had been charged with sexual assault in the early 2000s but the case was dismissed.

King asked Leslie whether that case complicated Bryant’s legacy.

Leslie answered that it hadn’t. King said sending out a clip just addressing those questions distorts her interview.

CBS says the excerpt did not reflect the nature and tone of the full interview.

