Knight’s Gambit Vineyard takes a stand against racial injustice

Knight’s Gambit Vineyard is taking a stand with the rest of America against racial inequality.

“I think it’s really important at this time to know that silence is no longer OK," Manager Jordan Summers said. "We all have to stand up together. No matter what your voice is, no matter how you can contribute, it’s extremely important to stand up and be heard.”

Knight’s Gambit Vineyard has chosen four different organizations that fight for the rights and lives of people of color, including The Bail Project, NAACP/LDF, Innocence Project, and the Southern Environmental Law Center. The donation goal for each has been set to $625, bringing the total to $2,500. If the $2,500 goal is reached, Knight’s Gambit Vineyard will match it for a grand total of $5,000 donated.

“Please do not take your foot off the gas pedal, because this is a time to continue fighting. Do not become complacent, do not be scared to fight. We really strongly believe that, and we will continue to stand up," Summers said.