Know the policies on snow removal for your town or city

The first snow of 2020 brought about four inches of accumulation for much of the Shenandoah Valley during the day on Tuesday.

When shoveling snow, bend your knees and use your feet to step forward.

With this being the first significant snowfall for the winter for many people, it may be time to brush up on policies where you live when it comes to removing snow, parking your car, and more. We've got those broken down by locality below:

HARRISONBURG

Harrisonburg maintains a focus on being a pedestrian-friendly community, so the city encourages all residents, business owners, and property owners to make sure sidewalks are clear for pedestrians. The city code sets forth the following rules on how long you have to remove snow:

Residents, business owners, and property owners must clear snow from the sidewalk in front of their home or business:

• Within 24 hours if the snowfall is six inches or less; and

• Within 36 hours if the snowfall is greater than six inches.

The time begins once the snow has stopped falling. If the occupant or property owner fails to clean off the sidewalk, a notice of violation will be given. After 24-hours of the notice being given and if the sidewalk is still not clear, the city will clear the sidewalk at the expense of the property owner.

In addition, as crews work to clear the streets of the city from snow, policies change in relation to parking and traffic. Here's what the city has to say about that:

The city asks residents to keep in mind the following guidelines for driving and parking in winter conditions:

• Avoid parking on the street. Snowplows can’t fully clear the street with cars in the way.

• Avoid unnecessary travel when crews are clearing snow and ice from the roadways.

• Do not attempt to pass snowplows and stay back at least 100 feet.

• In adverse weather conditions, keep a safe distance when traveling behind other vehicles.

• Be aware of potentially icy areas such as shady spots and bridges.

MORE HARRISONBURG INFO

STAUNTON

When significant snowfall (of around at least half a foot) is expected in the Queen City, Staunton will often offer free parking in city garages for the duration of the storm, as they did in January 2019. That applies to both the New Street and Johnson Street garages in order to help clear street parking and make room for plows. When that is in effect, which the city announces ahead of the storm, the free period lasts through the end of snow removal for the downtown central business district of the city.

The city also bans on-street parking on Beverley St. from Lewis to Market St. and on both sides of New St., from Johnson St. to Frederick St. for major snow events. That allows more space for crews to remove snow from city parking spots.

In exchange, the city encourages people to park in the garages.

If those bans are not put in place ahead of a storm, the city may announce a time for them to take effect afterward. Those announcements can always be found here.

As far as snow removal, Staunton has a stricter policy for sidewalks than Harrisonburg does. Here is what the City of Staunton says:

The City Code requires that residents and business owners remove snow in front of their home or place of business promptly. An owner or occupier of any property that borders a sidewalk must clear that sidewalk within six hours after the ice or snow stops. If the precipitation falls at night, the owner or occupier of the property has until noon the following day to clear the public walkway.

Trash pickup may also be rescheduled in heavy snow scenarios.

The city also says if they receive a lot of snow, "all City residents are advised to avoid parking on the street and to try to park in driveways or public facilities, if possible. This will allow City snow plows to clear streets more quickly and will prevent vehicles from being blocked in by snow."

MORE STAUNTON INFO

WAYNESBORO

The City of Waynesboro encourages anyone living in the city to use off-street parking if at all possible and to refrain from clearing driveways until snowplows are finished. The city has an official Snow Removal Hotline where you can check their status at (540) 942-7542.

Trash collection in Waynesboro may be delayed during snowfall, but the city encourages citizens to place bins out on the regular days and simply leave them there until collected. You can check schedules by calling the Trash Collection Hotline at (540) 932-8386.

The city requires all snow to be removed from sidewalks or footways within 12 hours after street clearing has been completed.

MORE WAYNESBORO INFO

BRIDGEWATER

The Town of Bridgewater has a 6-hour policy on snow removal. The town code states the following:

All persons occupying, owning, or having charge of any property within the town shall be required to remove the snow from the entire sidewalk in front of such property, within six daylight hours after the snow has ceased to fall. Any person failing to comply with these requirements shall pay a fine of $5.00 for each offense.

Any time snow exceeds two inches in Bridgewater, street parking is also not allowed. The town code says this:

Whenever snow accumulates on any street to a depth of two or more inches, the owners or operators of motor vehicles parked on that street shall remove the vehicles no later than two hours after the snow has accumulated to two inches without waiting for the snow to cease. Any person violating this section shall pay a fine of $5.00 for each offense.

GROTTOES

If the Grottoes town offices close, trash collection shifts accordingly.

In Grottoes, snow is expected to be removed from sidewalks within three hours from the time snowfall stops. Their town code has this to say:

It shall be unlawful for the occupant of any building, and where there is no occupant for the owner of such vacant building, or any unimproved lot of land lying on any street, alley or public place within the Town where there is a paved footway or sidewalk to permit snow to remain along the front or side of such premises longer than three hours after the same has ceased to fall; except that if the snow shall cease to fall in the nighttime, it shall be cleared away by 10:00 a.m. the following morning.

LURAY

Similar to Grottoes, if the Town of Luray closes their town office, trash and recycling services will be postponed until the next day.

Luray has one of the strictest snow removal policies in the Valley. According to Section 74-19 of the Luray Code of Ordinances, property owners must remove any snow, sleet or ice from the sidewalk adjacent to their property within two hours after the winter weather has stopped falling, if that happens between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Otherwise, it must be removed by 10 a.m.

If that doesn't happen, the town can remove the snow after 12 hours of it staying, with the cost able to be charged to the property owner.

The town can also fine drivers $25 for parking or abandoning a vehicle on any snow emergency route, which includes Route 211 Business District, Route 340, South Court Street, Amiss Avenue, and Campbell, Cave and High Streets.

WOODSTOCK

The town has an ordinance in place similar to that of Luray, requiring property owners to remove snow within two hours of it no longer falling.

If the snow stops overnight, it must instead be removed by noon the next day.

The town can clean snow not removed by any property owner and bill the owner for that removal.

MORE

WHSV will continue to add other localities to this list.

When it comes to driving, it's the law that you need to clear your vehicle of snow and debris so that you can see others and be seen by others. Driving with an obstructed view is a ticketable offense.