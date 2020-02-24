Kobe Bryant to be honored with celebration of life

LOS ANGELES (CNN) - Almost a month after he was killed in a helicopter crash along with his daughter and seven others, a public memorial service is being held for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi.

Memorabilia for NBA star Kobe Bryant are placed at a memorial for Bryant while fans gather to pay their respect near Staples Center in Los Angeles Feb. 2. A service to celebrate his life will be held Monday. Bryant died in a helicopter crash Jan. 26. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

The service, called a celebration of life, will begin later Monday at the Staples Center.

The celebration of life will feature music and retrospectives on Bryant’s career, along with speakers reflecting on his impact on his sport and the world. Bryant became active in film, television and writing after his career ended in 2016.

Fans will be given the opportunity to say goodbye to one of the greatest basketball players of all time.

“He inspired a whole generation of young athletes,” Kareem Abdul-Jabbar said.

“I grew up watching him play you know. He’s a part of a lot of our lives. He’s a special person,” a fan said.

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were laid to rest during a private memorial service earlier this month in Corona del Mar, Cal.

Bryant spent his entire professional career with the Los Angeles Lakers, much of that time playing at the Staples Center.

Tickets for today’s services ranged from $24.02 to $224. Those price points, along with today’s date, are in honor of the No. 24 jersey Bryant wore the latter part of his career and the No. 2 jersey Gianna wore in youth basketball.

Bryant is so synonymous with Los Angeles, he has a day honoring him.

That passion for the game is something Bryant shared with Gianna, or Gigi as she was known.

“Coaching the kids is fun because my daughter just decided she wanted to play two and a half years ago. It’s fun to sit there watching them hoop,” Bryant said.

