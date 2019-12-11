Krispy Kreme offering a dozen doughnuts for $1 on 12/12

Get excited doughnut lovers! Krispy Kreme is providing customers a big discount ahead of what it calls the “Day of the Dozens.”

If you purchase a dozen at full price on Dec. 12, you can get a dozen of its Original Glazed doughnuts for $1. That means a dollar will double your doughnut total!

The offer is only valid at participating stores, and the limit is two deals per customer. The deal is for in-shop purchases only.

Krispy Kreme is also getting into the Christmas spirit by offering several holiday-themed doughnuts through Dec. 24.

You can find your nearest Krispy Kreme location here!