Krispy Kreme to release three fruit-glazed donuts in coming weeks

Krispy Kreme announced that they will release three new “Fresh off the Line” fruit-glazed donuts throughout the next weeks.

Krispy Kreme will release one donut flavor each week.

The new flavors include:

Strawberry

Covered in a strawberry glaze filled with a light and airy strawberry Kreme. Available April 28 to May 1.

Key Lime

Covered in a key lime glaze and filled with a key lime Kreme. Available May 5 to May 8.

Lemon

Covered in lemon glaze and filled with lemon Kreme filling. Available May 12 to May 15.

“These new doughnuts taste amazing. And, since you can’t come inside to enjoy seeing them being glazed right now, we decided to bring the glazer to you,” Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme Doughnuts said.

Customers can purchase the donuts at their local Krispy Kreme drive-through, ordering online, curbside or delivery.