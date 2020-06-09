Kroger creates $5 million fund to support racial equality and justice

The Kroger Co. announced a $5 million philanthropic fund that would be directed toward organizations that support the advancement of the black community and diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

In addition to the donation, the Kroger African-American Resource Group created an “Allyship Guide: From Awareness to Advocacy” to help educate Kroger’s community of associates, leaders, customers and community partners on racism, injustice and the actions that allies can take to be actively anti-racist.

The guide says, “the allyship guide was developed to spur reflective thoughts, hard conversations and bold actions. We hope you find the resources and content motivational, insightful, eye-opening and, maybe even heartbreaking or infuriating.”

“Now is not the time to be silent and Kroger is committed to being both a financial resource for the Black community and educating our team and communities on being allies,” Paula Ginnett, Kroger Mid-Atlantic president, said. “I know on a local level, we’re looking forward to partnering with more groups who work to uplift the Black communities in Virginia, West Virginia and the other markets that we serve.”

To become a greater part of the solution and follow the advice of experts, Kroger announced its commitment to listening. The company will create more opportunities for associates to share thoughts, feelings and experiences with discrimination, including virtual listening sessions with associates and leadership, including CEO Rodney McMullen.

Kroger’s allyship guide can be accessed here.