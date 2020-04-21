Kroger extends 'Hero Bonus' for employees, says they're getting PPE

Grocery chain Kroger, which previously announced a 'Hero Bonus' at the end of last month to pay many of their essential employees more during the COVID-19 pandemic, is now extending the bonus.

On March 31, Kroger said they would add $2 to associates' standard pay rate for hours worked from March 29 - April 18.

The company called the pay hike a "Hero Bonus," and said it would go to frontline grocery, supply chain, manufacturing, pharmacy and call center associates.

It came nearly to weeks after Kroger announced a one-time appreciation bonus that was paid at the start of April. That payment came out to $300 for full-time associates and $150 for part-time associates.

In addition to the bonus, Kroger says they gave each associate $25 for groceries, with stores helping provide food for associates too.

Now, Kroger says they're extending the Hero Bonus to apply hours worked through at least May 2.

They also have a Helping Hands Fund making more resources available through company-sponsored funds to provide financial assistance to associates who are experiencing a financial hardship.

Kroger has also added a feature for customers to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar to make donations to food banks, including when ordering through Kroger Pickup.

The store says they've donated $250,000 to hunger relief efforts in recent weeks through a variety of product and cash gifts to keep food bank shelves stocked.

We’re doing whatever we can to respond to the need while also proactively asking our hunger relief partners how we can help,” said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic. “We know the need is increasing and urgent and we’re committed to being there for our communities in this time of need.”

Stores are also collecting non-perishable food items for Feeding America in collection bins at the front of Kroger stores throughout the Mid-Atlantic.

Since April 7, Kroger has been limiting the number of customers in stores to 50% of the international building code’s calculated capacity.

And the company also says they're receiving personal protective equipment for stores and more is on the way. At this point, though Kroger recommends associates wear masks but does not require it.

The store is working to hire hundreds of people across the region.

They also announced just this week that SNAP recipients can now use their benefits to order groceries online.