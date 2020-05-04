Kroger offering free COVID-19 testing to front-line employees

One of the biggest grocery stores in the country says they are now offering free COVID-19 testing for front-line employees.

Kroger announced on Monday that, starting with May, their healthcare division – Kroger Health – is offering free testing for the novel coronavirus to associates, based on symptoms and medical need.

According to a statement from the company, tests will be a combination of self-administered kits and the company’s public drive-thru testing sites that have been launched in some regions.

“At Kroger, the safety and health of our associates and customers remains our top priority during this unprecedented time,” said Tim Massa, Kroger’s senior vice president and chief people officer. “Our associates have worked tirelessly to provide communities continued access to fresh, affordable food. We are dedicated to providing support and gratitude to our associates across the country.”

The company says they had already been supporting COVID-19 testing in areas with high incident rates.

“The resilience of the Kroger family is unparalleled, and we’re doing all we can to keep our team healthy and safe,” said Colleen Lindholz, president of Kroger Health. “The widespread availability of diagnostic testing will now allow our associates to feel more empowered and knowledgeable about their health, creating safer stores and facilities.”

In addition to the newly available testing, Kroger has supplied face masks to all associates, increased daily sanitation measures, installed floor decals for social distancing and plexiglass partitions at checkouts, reduced the number of people allowed in stores, and limited the number of entrances.

As businesses in many parts of the country start to reopen, Kroger has created a resource guide with actionable recommendations that they're calling "Sharing What We’ve Learned: A Blueprint for Businesses." The company says it focuses on the needs, well-being and health of employees in various workplace settings.

Kroger gave employees a $2 bonus per hour that they called a "Hero Bonus" from March 29 to May 2.

