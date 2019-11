Kroger is dropping its fee for grocery pickup through the holidays.

The deal only applies to orders over $35.

“Free Grocery Pickup is just one way we are working to simplify the lives of our customers as they gear up for the holidays,” said Erin Grant, Kroger Media Spokesperson.

The regular Pickup - formerly known as ClickList - fee is $4.95.

Grocery orders can be placed on kroger.com or inside the Kroger app.