Kroger spreads the love with a peanut butter drive

Kroger stores in the Valley are spreading the love with a peanut butter drive throughout the month of August to benefit the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

Abena Foreman-Trice who is the director of communications for the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank said this is a great way to make sure children in school start off on the right foot.

"Food is really a child's first school supply," said Foreman-Trice. "Peanut butter is a very important item for food banks. It can be very hard for us to come by, but it's also a very important source of protein, and children love it!"

Kroger will also accept peanut butter alternatives like sunbutter or almond butter.

Foreman-Trice said children who are hungry are at risk for things like repeating a grade in elementary school and experiencing social and behavioral challenges in school.

"Opportunities like this are a wonderful way for food banks to be able to get in large supplies of the products so we can distribute them," said Foreman-Trice.

She said one jar of peanut butter and jelly can provide 16 peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for children.

She said drives like the one Kroger is putting on can help the food bank meet its goal for the year. Donations will be accepted until August 31, 2019.