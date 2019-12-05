Kroger to pay $225K to settle controlled substance violations at Charlottesville store

Kroger will have to pay $225,000 to settle a federal civil case from the Drug Enforcement Agency filed over its pharmacy practices at a store in Charlottesville.

The store in the Rio Hill Shopping Center is accused of violating the Controlled Substances Act at least 16 times between May of 2015 and 2016.

The Kroger pharmacy allegedly improperly distributed a schedule II drug and failed to keep proper paperwork and follow effective procedures.

“Pharmacies are vital partners in our collective efforts to reduce the unlawful diversion and use of dangerous opioid drugs,” U.S. Attorney Thomas Cullen says. “As this case illustrates, federal prosecutors will utilize all available tools, including civil actions, to ensure that entities and individuals involved in the lawful dispensing of these potentially deadly drugs fully comply with the law.”

The DEA says this case shows one way it's fighting the opioid epidemic.

Below is the full press release from the United States Department of Justice:

Kroger Limited Partnership and Kroger Pharmacy have agreed to pay the United States $225,000 to settle civil allegations that it violated the Controlled Substances Act (CSA) more than a dozen times at its Rio Hill Center location in Charlottesville, Virginia. United States Attorney Thomas T. Cullen and Jesse R. Fong, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Washington Field Division, made the announcement today.

“This case is a great example of how the DEA is doing its part to help end the prescription drug and opioid crisis in our region,” SAC Fong said today. “We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to find and prosecute medical professionals working to illegally distribute these drugs, and will not rest until we see the end of abusive prescribing practices in our area.”

This proactive civil enforcement investigation was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration. Assistant United States Attorney Justin Lugar litigated the case for the United States.

