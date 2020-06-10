Kroger workers planning car caravan protests to demand extension of 'Hero Pay'

On Wednesday afternoon, Kroger workers will be staging a car caravan to demand the ‘hero pay’ the company originally gave workers be extended until the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

Kroger employees in Virginia and West Virginia will be staging car caravan protests in eight cities at 4 p.m. on June 10.

Employees and grocery store worker unions were outraged after the company ended the hero pay program last month, which provided an additional $2/hour to employees for working through the COVID-19 pandemic, and replaced it with a one-time thank you bonus paid out in two installments.

The “thank you” bonuses of $400 for full-time workers and $200 for part-time workers were paid out, in part, on May 30, and the other part will come on June 18.

But UFCW Local 400, a grocery store worker's union, has promised to keep pressuring the company o provide bonus pay for as long as the pandemic goes on.

“COVID-19 is not going away soon,” UFCW Local 75 president Kevin Garvey said. "Our members still have to work in the same conditions and deal with the same pressures. They are worth every penny of the $2.00 premium and the (latest) bonus.”

The Cincinnati-based company did not address the dispute with its union when it announced the end of 'hero pay' and the 'thank you' bonuses in May. The grocer estimates the new bonus will provide $130 million to its workers.

“Our associates have been instrumental in feeding America while also helping to flatten the curve during the initial phases of the pandemic. To recognize and thank our associates for their incredible work during this historic time, we offered special pay in March, April and May,” said CEO Rodney McMullen, in a statement.

Nearly 13,000 employees, along with Kroger union members and UFCW Local 400, signed a petition that was delivered to the Kroger CEO, calling on him to extend the hazard pay program.

“With no vaccine in sight, Kroger workers will continue to risk their health, and the health of their families and loved ones, by coming to work,” the petition read. “Unlike most other businesses, Kroger is making more than ever right now. These heroes deserve to share in the financial success they have created for Kroger.”

Nationwide, UFCW International estimates that at least 65 grocery workers have died at Kroger and other retailers and approximately 9,810 have been infected or exposed to the virus.

Those numbers, like all numbers for COVID-19, are likely an under-count, especially for areas like Virginia where the employers of people who contract COVID-19 are protected from being identified by state law, regardless of the status of outbreaks at their facility.

Car caravans are planned in eight locations around Virginia and West Virginia, with protesters scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. on Wednesday:

• Charlottesville, VA - Lowe’s, 400 Woodbrook Dr, Charlottesville, VA 22901

• Blacksburg, VA - Avelinos, 1440 S Main St Ste 110, Blacksburg, VA 24060

• Virginia Beach, VA - Lowe’s, 2403 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach, VA 23454

• Richmond, VA - Dick’s Sporting Goods, 11800 W Broad St Richmond, VA 23233

• Lynchburg, VA - Big Lots, 20722 Timberlake Rd Ste A Lynchburg, VA 24502

• Beaver, WV - Hardee’s, 19 Ritter Dr, Beaver, WV 25813

• Parkersburg, WV - Old Kmart, 1050 Division St, Parkersburg, WV 26101

• Charleston, WV - Gabe’s, 5704 MacCorkle Ave SE Charleston, WV 25304