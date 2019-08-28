Ky. high school principal arrested on child porn charges

The principal of the Clark County Area Technology Center was arrested Tuesday by state troopers.

Phillip Todd Wilson is the principal of the Clark County Area Technology Center. (Source: Courtesy Clark County Detention Center/WKYT/Gray News)

Phillip Todd Wilson is charged with 30 child pornography-related crimes. Wilson is the principal of the technology center, located on the George Rogers Clark High School campus.

Troopers said they received a complaint from someone at the high school saying that Wilson gave child pornography to someone else.

In Wilson's arrest citation, officials say that he had about 15 child pornography images.

He's charged with 15 counts of distribution of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor and 15 counts of possessing matter portraying sexual performance by a minor.

Wilson was taken to the Clark County Detention Center.

