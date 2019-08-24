LGBTQ organization brings pop-up workshop to the Valley

On Saturday, Equality Virginia, partnered up with other local organizations to provide a workshop and resources to the Transgender community.

The organization has hosted their, Transgender Information and Empowerment Summit (TIPS) pop-ups all across Virginia, this summer with their final pop-up in Staunton.

The summit was held inside the Emanuel Episcopal Church in downtown and had different workshop classes geared towards Employment readiness, trans youth, and navigating health care.

HIV testing and name and gender marker change clinic were also provided for free, because of partnering organizations like the Virginia Equality Bar Association.

Vee Lamneck, Deputy Director of Equality Virginia, said the event is not just for trans people but also for the community to support their neighbors.

"This is really designed to reduce a lot of those barriers to those resources and provide folks with the opportunity to get the resources and information they need so they can live their full authentic lives," Lamneck said.

Lamneck said if you were unable to make the pop-up summit, there will be a larger conference with the same resources held in Richmond on October 19 at the University of Richmond starting at 9:00 a.m.

You can register for the free conference here.