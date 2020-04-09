LSC Communications confirms 2 COVID-19 cases among employees

Among the businesses in the Shenandoah Valley that have reported positive cases of COVID-19 is LSC Communications.

The company confirms two of their workers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

They say the two cases involved workers on different shifts. The first case was confirmed on March 26 and the second on March 31.

Both workers have not reported to work since their positive results and have followed CDC guidance to self-isolate and prevent further spread of the virus.

An employee of the company claimed to WHSV that workers were notified about the positive results this week.

The cases are among more than 100 that have now been confirmed around the Shenandoah Valley, including 39 in Harrisonburg, 13 in Augusta County, 21 in Rockingham County, 1 in Staunton, 3 in Waynesboro, 5 in Page County, 15 in Shenandoah County, and 54 in Frederick County.

