LSC Communications confirms 6 COVID-19 cases among employees

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the Shenandoah Valley, with 426 confirmed cases in Harrisonburg by April 30, LSC Communications has confirmed more cases of the virus in their workplace.

Earlier this month, on April 9, the company reported that two of their workers at a Harrisonburg facility had tested positive, with the first case confirmed on March 26 and the second on March 31. The workers were on different shifts and had self-isolated to prevent further spread of the virus.

Now, by April 30, the company, according to a hotline for employees, has confirmed six total cases at the facility.

For context, any single location with two or more cases is counted as an outbreak by the Virginia Department of Health. The Central Shenandoah Health District lists 11 total outbreaks, but most of those have not been identified because the health department has to have permission from a facility to publicly identify it as a site with confirmed cases.

Of the 11 outbreaks in the health district, six are listed as being in congregate settings, which can include apartment complexes, gyms, churches, workplaces, or any setting where people are normally congregated.

While health department officials have not identified LSC Communications as one of the outbreak sites, their communication to employees of six confirmed cases classifies their facility as an outbreak site under VDH guidelines.

The company says the 6th confirmed case for a Harrisonburg employee was someone who worked on Line 1 and was last in the building on April 23.

LSC says the line has been thoroughly cleaned and sanitized. All employees who worked close to the employee who tested positive were notified this week and instructed to self-isolate for two weeks, per the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines.

LSC says they will soon be screening employees for fevers when they enter the building and providing face masks to all employees.

The 6 cases at LSC are among 426 cases in Harrisonburg, 240 cases in Rockingham County, 43 confirmed cases in Augusta County, 100 cases in Page County, 108 cases in Shenandoah County, 12 cases in Staunton, 11 cases in Waynesboro, 2 cases in Highland County, 105 cases in Frederick County, 37 cases in Winchester, and 6 cases in Rockbridge County, along with 3 in Lexington.