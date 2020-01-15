LSC Communications facility in Strasburg to close

On Tuesday, LSC Communications announced they will be closing their facility in Strasburg permanently leaving close to 400 people without a job.

The Strasburg plant is one of three plants set to close in the United States. Another plant will close in Illinois and another in Kentucky.

Shenandoah County's Economic Development Office said they were unaware of the closing. Staff from the office recently met with the company a few months ago.

"We last met with the company back in October as a part of our offices and business expansion program," Jenna French, Director of Tourism and Economic Development for Shenandoah County, said. "We meet regularly with our major employers, and you know at that time things seemed really positive."

French said when they last met, the plant was hiring seasonal employees. French believes the facility is at a great location and said she thinks the closing has nothing to do with the local level.

"This facility is within a day's drive of 60 percent of the U.S population so it positioned them really well, to be able to reach their markets, and do well," French said.

In a press release, the company said between March and April, each employee at the facility will be permanently separated from the company. WHSV reached out to a company's spokesperson to see if employees may be moved to another facility within the Shenandoah Valley but we have yet to hear back.

French said the facility and the county are working with Virginia's Rapid Response team to give employees resources to try and find another job.

