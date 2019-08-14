La Confianza Tienda Latina opens new storefront in downtown Harrisonburg

The grocery store La Confianza is not new to Harrisonburg, but it did recently get a new storefront downtown.

The Latin grocery store opened in Harrisonburg in 2006, behind the Valley Mall. After moving to a few different locations, the store is now front and center in downtown Harrisonburg.

Claudia Rodriguez, whose parents own the store, said her family is from Honduras and always dreamed of owning a business. She said her family worked hard to make that dream a reality.

Rodriguez said newly renovated space has made the store more visible to people who are in the Harrisonburg area.

"It's been really good. We have a lot more customers and, like I said, we have more stuff, so we have more people, more clients," said Rodriguez.

The store offers a larger inventory now, with anything from groceries to jewelry to clothes and shoes.

The store is open five days a week, but closed Thursdays and Saturdays. It is open from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. each day.