Lacey Spring Elementary School opens active sensory room

Lacey Spring Elementary School is the latest school in Rockingham County to create a sensory classroom.

Children play in the sensory classroom when needed | Photo: WHSV

The school received a grant from the Rockingham Education Foundation Inc., to create an active sensory room.

Tammy May, principal of Lacey Spring Elementary, said when she started working at the school, she realized there was unused space in a mobile unit outside and thought it would make a great sensory room.

"I think the more innovative we become, the better it is for our stakeholders, our children," said May.

The room has a broad range of items, like a see-saw, treadmill and balancing beam.

Alexa Battani is a special education teacher at the school and she said there was a lot of planning that went into what items would go into the room to make sure students had options to get their energy out.

"Things that might be seen as inappropriate in a classroom setting, like running or hiding under a blanket, they can all do in here appropriately," said Battani.

The room is available to the entire school, but is mostly used for children with special needs.

Ashleigh Showalter, a teacher's aide, said that the room is especially useful for students who like to move from activity to activity.

"This is a very safe room for that child to do that. Specifically walking a sensory path for balancing needs and jumping into a ball pit," said Showalter.

Trips to the classroom are on an as-needed basis and students stay in there until teachers sense they are done.

"That could be 15 minutes, and it could be an hour, because you can kind of tell when they've gotten that input that they needed and they're done," said Battani.

Once students return to the classroom, they are ready to get back down to business.

"They're just more at peace, sometimes, too, just being able to come out here and get the wiggles out," said Showalter.

The sensory classroom is not complete yet. Teachers would like to put a mural with textiles on the wall and want to add student artwork to brighten it up.

"Students learn best by exploring and not being confined into a small space. This open space gives them that freedom to do just that," said May.

John C. Myers Elementary School loaned Lacey Spring some of the items while the school is under renovations. May said she is writing another grant to purchase additional pieces like a swing, a bigger ball pit and something for the children to climb on safely.